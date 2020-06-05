KILGORE — Kilgore College is launching the “Summer $ix” registration campaign. The initiative announced on Friday, spotlights academic programs, and gives students a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships. The KC Foundation will present a $1,000 scholarship each week for the next six weeks to a student who enrolls each week for fall 2020 classes. A student’s name will be drawn to win the scholarship every Monday from June 15 to July 20. For more information, call (903) 983-8206. To set up a remote advising session visit http://www.kilgore.edu/advising, or http://www.kilgore.edu/ranger-registration.