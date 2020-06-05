Today is Friday June 05, 2020
Missing fisherman discovered on Lake Fork

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm
LAKE FORK — Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo, said Texas Game Wardens and Deputies recovered the body of William Brown from Lake Fork on Friday morning. According to a plea put out from the family on the Lake Fork Facebook page, Brown went missing near Quitman Monday evening while fishing on the South End of the lake. His boat was found floating, with no sign of Brown. The Navy veteran and active US postal service employee is described as a loving father, grandfather and cherished friend who loved the relaxation of fishing.

LAKE FORK — Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo, said Texas Game Wardens and Deputies recovered the body of William Brown from Lake Fork on Friday morning. According to a plea put out from the family on the Lake Fork Facebook page, Brown went missing near Quitman Monday evening while fishing on the South End of the lake. His boat was found floating, with no sign of Brown. The Navy veteran and active US postal service employee is described as a loving father, grandfather and cherished friend who loved the relaxation of fishing.

