Today is Friday June 05, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Second serious accident in less than a year for trash service driver

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — DPS Troopers responded to an accident Monday involving a Freightliner trash truck and motorcycle. The trash truck failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle that was in the intersection and came to a stop with the truck partially on the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 29 year-old, Jay Arthur Jr., of Chandler was flown to UT Health Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the trash truck, 54-year-old, William Veasey, of Tyler and two passengers were not injured. The investigation is ongoing. Last July, Veasey ran over and killed an employee, Willie Carl Williams Jr., when Williams slipped as the driver began to reverse. Williams was 62.

Second serious accident in less than a year for trash service driver

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — DPS Troopers responded to an accident Monday involving a Freightliner trash truck and motorcycle. The trash truck failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle that was in the intersection and came to a stop with the truck partially on the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 29 year-old, Jay Arthur Jr., of Chandler was flown to UT Health Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the trash truck, 54-year-old, William Veasey, of Tyler and two passengers were not injured. The investigation is ongoing. Last July, Veasey ran over and killed an employee, Willie Carl Williams Jr., when Williams slipped as the driver began to reverse. Williams was 62.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement