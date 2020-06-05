HENDERSON COUNTY — DPS Troopers responded to an accident Monday involving a Freightliner trash truck and motorcycle. The trash truck failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle that was in the intersection and came to a stop with the truck partially on the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 29 year-old, Jay Arthur Jr., of Chandler was flown to UT Health Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the trash truck, 54-year-old, William Veasey, of Tyler and two passengers were not injured. The investigation is ongoing. Last July, Veasey ran over and killed an employee, Willie Carl Williams Jr., when Williams slipped as the driver began to reverse. Williams was 62.