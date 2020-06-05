Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to organizations dedicated to racial equality

(NEW YORK) -- Michael Jordan and his signature Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next decade to 10 organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and grater access to education," according to a statement released by his spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy.



"Black lives matter," Jordan and his colleagues at Jordan Brand stated, adding, "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."



"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice," the statement read. "It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."



Jordan, 57, is notoriously private, but recently opened up about his life and career in the 10-episode docuseries, "The Last Dance," which showcased the Chicago Bulls' road to the 1998 championship.



His daughter, Jasmine Jordan, told "Good Morning America" last month that Jordan Brand is an important part of preserving her father's legacy.



"It educates the younger generation as we continue to produce products, footwear, apparel, whatever it is for the younger generation," Jasmine Jordan said. "It's definitely an exciting aspect that we get to do and carry on, but as individuals we're able to put our own spin on and keep it authentic so the next generation can ride the wave that we've been able to be a part of."



