TYLER — Dozens of participants and onlookers packed Tyler’s downtown square Friday evening for a “Prayer in the Square” event. It was another in a series of local activities held in the wake of the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis. The gathering included prayers, music, and praise and worship. Some brought signs with messages including “Black Lives Matter,” “How many weren’t filmed?”, and “After we pray together, can we make change together?” There was also a voter registration table. “Prayer in the Square” was organized by Kilton McCracken of The Mentoring Alliance, a Tyler-based youth-focused ministry.