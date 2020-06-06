Today is Saturday June 06, 2020
Texas GOP condemns George Floyd posts by its local leaders

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2020 at 10:06 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Top Republicans in Texas are calling for resignations in their own party following a series of racist and conspiracy theory posts on social media about George Floyd’s death. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday denounced the posts promoted by county GOP leaders in Texas. So far, none have said they will resign. Floyd spent most of his life in Texas and will be buried in Houston next week. The posts are becoming a crisis for the Texas Republican Party even as GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and the party are pledging to confront racial injustice in the nation’s biggest red state.

