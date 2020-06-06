Today is Saturday June 06, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas after chase

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2020 at 5:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate has been captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities say. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile (9.66 kilometers) pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors. Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May. He and another inmate are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices. Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas after chase

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2020 at 5:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate has been captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities say. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile (9.66 kilometers) pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors. Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May. He and another inmate are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices. Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement