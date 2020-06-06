TYLER — An East Texas business is giving back to law enforcement agencies in our area. According to our news partner KETK, the owner of Superior Outfitters in Tyler, Austin Rohr, took time Friday morning to personally deliver checks to the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a community that supports law enforcement. We’ve spent decades building strong relationships and to have Superior come here today, it goes a long way to show the support they have for law enforcement.” Sheriff Larry Smith says the money they received money will also be going toward their Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

“They’re supportive of the men and women that wear the badge and need equipment, and they’re very generous,” said Smith after receiving the donation Friday morning. This is not the first act of goodwill Superior Outfitters has done for the surrounding community. Back in April, after seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County, the company partnered with Kinsey Pharmacy to make a new hand sanitizer that they could deliver to a senior living facility. They purchased 4000 bottles of hand sanitizer from the pharmacy that was delivered to the Garden Estates of Tyler. The company opened in April 2016 and was primarily focused on the firearm, shooting, and hunting markets, but in 2019, rebranded to Superior Outfitters.