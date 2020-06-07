HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely. A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in suburban Pearland. He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding.