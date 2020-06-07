Today is Sunday June 07, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Black lawmakers say virus requests unanswered in Texas

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2020 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (The Dallas Morning News) — Black lawmakers in Texas say the state is falling short in addressing their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVD-19’s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that black lawmakers have asked for a task force and a more accurate count of the disease’s impact on black and brown Texans. Texas has struggled to track racial health disparities. Many of the more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1,700 deaths on the state’s case dashboard do not have information on race and ethnicity.

Black lawmakers say virus requests unanswered in Texas

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2020 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (The Dallas Morning News) — Black lawmakers in Texas say the state is falling short in addressing their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVD-19’s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that black lawmakers have asked for a task force and a more accurate count of the disease’s impact on black and brown Texans. Texas has struggled to track racial health disparities. Many of the more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1,700 deaths on the state’s case dashboard do not have information on race and ethnicity.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement