Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2020 at 4:36 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Mourners in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston will be able to view his casket Monday, as the series of memorials in his honor reach their final stop. A six-hour public viewing will be held Monday at a Houston church. Visitors must wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines. Floyd’s funeral and burial will be Tuesday. Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police.

