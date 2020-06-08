Today is Monday June 08, 2020
Gregg Popovich: “Embarrassed as a white person”

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2020 at 4:40 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he’s “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner. The 71-year-old Popovich addressed Floyd’s death in a video released Saturday by the Spurs as part of the team’s #SpursVoices social media series. Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

