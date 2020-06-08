TYLER — On Monday, Kona Ice offered free shaved ice at Winter Park. This is part of the Tyler Parks and Rec Summer Feeding program. The shaved ice was free to the kids receiving lunches, courtesy of J. Chad Parker LLC. The cool treat will be offered again on Wednesday at Glass Recreation Center, and Friday at Gassaway Park. The Summer Feeding Program is a free program providing lunches to kids 18 years old and under through the East Texas Food Bank. For more information, contact Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.