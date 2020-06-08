TYLER — Deputies with Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a runaway report in the Flint area on May 17. Katie Elizabeth Miller, 17 left her residence and did not return home. Miller was last seen with Shane Lee Toon Jr., 24 of Tyler. Toon drives a black Chevy Tahoe, with a white hood and a purple rear bumper. They both frequent the Lakeway Harbor and Pine Trail Shores areas of Lake Palestine.

Katie Miller is a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’9”, 115 last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jean shorts. Shane Toon is a white male, brown hair (or shaved head), blue eyes, 5’11”, 195. Toon is currently wanted out of Smith County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Violation. If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Katie Miller or Shane Toon, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600, or http://www.smithcountysheriff.com.