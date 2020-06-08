Amanda Edwards/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Hayden Panettiere officially joined Instagram on Sunday, delighting fans with a series of posts to mark the occasion.

Previously, the Nashville star mostly communicated with fans on Twitter, the same platform she used to announce her Instagram.

“Hey everyone,” She announced earlier that day on Twitter. “I just started a public Instagram which is just haydenpanettiere if ya wanna check it out. Hope everyone is staying healthy and safe!”

Hayden’s first photos documented her time relaxing on the beach while wearing a black turtleneck.

“Glad I got to breathe in the fresh air and take my mask off for a min. while no was was around,” the 30-year-old captioned one of her beach photos before assuring fans she otherwise wears a mask “all the time!”

She also mentioned her slightly unconventional beach outfit by cracking, “Brought a little NY fashion to the beach which is y I look like I’m going to a funeral.”

Other posts Panettiere uploaded were of her mother’s “beautiful” old graduation photo along with a throwback photo of her and Stella Maeve hanging out when they were very little.

Subsequent posts made nods to the Black Lives Matter movement, with the Heroes alum commemorating George Floyd with a bright mural depicting his face along with the message that his life mattered. Panettiere added in the caption, “‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’ This man will never be forgotten.”

She also shared her ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko’s compelling message against racism in which the Ukranian professional boxer inspired everyone to be the change they want to see in the world.

The actress ended her posting spree by unveiling her brand new tattoo, three triangles and an Egyptian-inspired eye inked on the back of her neck, which she dubbed “The Eye of Ra.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.