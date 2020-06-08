TYLER — A virtual town hall meeting was announced by Smith County on Monday. County officials will address questions regarding mental health issues. The online get-together will focus on mental health issues in law enforcement, the jail and the court system. It is scheduled for June 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Questions can be asked by calling 1-866-899-4679 (access code: 152-353-781). You can also email questions in advance to cmurphy@smith-county.com. You can view the live stream at http://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas.