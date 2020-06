PALESTINE — One man is dead and another is listed in serious condition following a stabbing Sunday Morning. Officers responded to a call and found Jesus Vigil-Limon, 51, of Palestine, dead with lacerations to his head and body. Jose Vigil-Limon, 47, of Palestine. was transported to a hospital with severe stab related injuries. He said he was attacked by Richard Quinones, 50, of Palestine. Witnesses said Quinones was at the residence earlier in the day and was known to the victims.