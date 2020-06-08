DOVER, Del. (AP) – The judge presiding over the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy has agreed to extend an injunction halting child sex abuse lawsuits against the organization’s 261 local councils until Nov. 16. The agreement approved Monday requires local councils wanting continued protection from litigation to provide information to the Boy Scouts about their finances for sharing with creditor committees. The judge also appointed a three-person mediation panel that will try to resolve certain issues in the bankruptcy case through voluntary mediation instead of costly litigation. Those issues include whether certain Boy Scout properties should be made available to satisfy creditor claims.