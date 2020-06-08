TYLER — Tyler City Council continues to conduct all meetings with live streaming. Wednesday’s online gathering is set for 9 a.m. and will be closed to the public but will be broadcast online. People wanting to give public comment can do so by calling (903) 363-0651 when their item of interest is discussed or by filling a public comment form. All forms must be submitted before 7 a.m on the day of the meeting.

Callers will be allowed three minutes for comments and must limit their comments to the item being discussed on the floor. The meeting will be live at http://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas. It will also be available on-demand on Facebook and YouTube and televised various times through out the week on Channel 3.