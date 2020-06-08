TYLER — Cecil Avenue will be closed through Friday to replace a drainage pipe that crosses Cecil Avenue just North of West 24th Street. The construction began on Monday. The road will be closed to thru traffic. Northbound traffic will be detoured to West Mims Street and to North Englewood Avenue. Southbound drivers will need to detour to Northridge Drive, to North Englewood Avenue and to West Mims Street. The City of Tyler is asking drivers to exercise caution in the area and follow all traffic detours and signs.