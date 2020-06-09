Virtual vacation: Take a luxury safari from the comfort of your couch

By GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- If a luxury safari has always been on your travel bucket list, this is the summer to fuel your wanderlust.

With so many travelers canceling or postponing in-person trips, travel companies are more likely than ever before to bring their offerings online.



Virgin Limited Edition, Ulusaba now offers a virtual safari from its location in the Sabi Sand Reserve in South Africa every Monday on the Virgin Limited Edition Instagram and plans to do so for the foreseeable future.



“We are more than aware that there are many other virtual experiences out there at the moment, but we truly believe ours stand out and are among some of the best and our viewers are asking for more," said Vanessa Neal, group director of sales and marketing of Virgin Limited Edition. "Our weekly live game drives from South Africa have given many something to look forward to every week, at a time when they can only dream of traveling and it’s incredibly important, we continue to inspire.”



Just like the guests who've experienced the safari in person, rangers and trackers take virtual visitors along game drives to spot lions, leopards, elephants and more.



Ulusaba is temporarily closed with a planned reopening date of July 1 . Guests who visit Ulusaba can stay in one of two lodges, or split the time between both Rock Lodge and Safari Lodge. The property has just 20 rooms and suites spread over the two lodges.



Ulusaba has a dedicated Cub’s Club to keep young explorers busy throughout their stay at Ulusaba. On arrival, children are given a backpack full of goodies to keep them entertained and educated on all things safari, and children aged 6 and over can even participate in the twice-daily game drives. A favorite activity amongst cubs is a supervised treasure hunt involving map reading and the chance to discover facts about the region’s animal and plant life.

