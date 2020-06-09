FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images By LESLEY MESSER and JULIE SONE, ABC News (LOS ANGELES) -- Vanessa Bryant could seek substantial damages in her wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and the successor in interest of the pilot involved in the January crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. In a new claim filed last Friday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Vanessa Bryant's attorneys wrote that she is seeking "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper." They did not specify the amount she is seeking in personal injury damages, but added that the late NBA star's lost earnings total in the "hundreds of millions." Forbes magazine estimated that Kobe Bryant's fortune was $600 million at the time of his death. In February, Vanessa Bryant, 38, sued Island Express Helicopters Inc. and Berge Zobayan, named as the successor in interest for pilot Ara Zobayan, alleging negligence, according to ESPN. An attorney for Berge Zobayan had no comment. An attorney for Express Helicopters Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26. Pilot Ara Zobayan also died. According to the new claim, the families of victims Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester have also filed lawsuits. Disney is the parent company of ESPN and ABC News. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

