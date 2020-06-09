TYLER — The Discovery Science Place announced plans to reopen to the public after concerns of COVID-19 forced its closure. On Tuesday, Executive Director, Chris Rasure told KTBB, “We have got a lot of new procedures in place to try and maximize everyone’s health and keep everyone safe. One of the first things that people will notice is that they are going to be required to wash their hands before they enter the museum. We built a brand new hand washing station out front by the front door…they’ll notice one of the main things is that we are limiting capacity.”

Rasure said starting June 19, the general public will be allowed to visit the museum, “We are going to start initially at 50 guests, so for every 2 hour time slot we will allow 50 guests. People can simply walk up and purchase their tickets at the door, but if you do that, you run the risk, if we are already at capacity, that you might be turned away. So I would highly suggest that people hop online they can do that at our website, http://www.discoveryscienceplace.org. ”

The facility will be open Friday through Sunday with scheduled time slots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A “members-only” weekend will take place on June 12 – 14 to thank those who have been patient and supportive of the museum. The hour between scheduled time slots will allow staff to clear the facility and thoroughly clean before more people visit.