TYLER — Tyler firefighters answered a late night call for a structure fire Monday night on Bellaire Dr. Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke and sounded a second alarm bringing additional resources. One occupant was transported to a local hospital for minor burns. Investigators determined the person was filling a portable generator with gasoline inside the home. A fire flash ignited the room, after starting the generator, causing burns to the subject. The American Red Cross was notified for assistance for the resident.