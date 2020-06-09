Today is Tuesday June 09, 2020
Firefighters respond to late night structure fire

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2020 at 12:33 pm
TYLER — Tyler firefighters answered a late night call for a structure fire Monday night on Bellaire Dr. Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke and sounded a second alarm bringing additional resources. One occupant was transported to a local hospital for minor burns. Investigators determined the person was filling a portable generator with gasoline inside the home. A fire flash ignited the room, after starting the generator, causing burns to the subject. The American Red Cross was notified for assistance for the resident.

