Harris County increases audits of tasers, body cameras

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2020 at 11:48 am
HOUSTON – The sheriff of Harris County says his office will immediately implement increased audits on the use of tasers and body cameras. Sheriff Ed Gonzales announced the directives in a series of tweets as Houston prepared for the funeral of George Floyd. Gonzalez says his office already prohibits the use of chokeholds, but he’d make it clearer in policy. Gonzales says he supports law enforcement reform, but disagrees with “defunding,” which calls for some police resources to be spent on social services. The sheriff says he’d advocate for better pay for law enforcement to attract better candidates. “Mr. Floyd’s death reminds us that much work remains to be done,” Gonzalez tweeted. “We must build momentum toward a more effective, equitable and thoughtful approach to law enforcement.”

