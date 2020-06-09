BROWNSVILLE (AP) – A federal judge has stayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man set to die for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman. Ruben Gutierrez was to die next Tuesday for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her Brownsville home. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 the woman had hidden in her home. His attorneys, however, have long sought DNA testing of evidence they say could save him and the presence of a Christian chaplain in the execution chamber. U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle of Brownsville concurred Tuesday.