TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation awarded nearly $300 thousand dollars in scholarships to high school and college students. The group announced Tuesday, that $294 thousand was distributed to East Texans for the 2020-21 school year. Scholarship amounts range from $500-$5,000 per student originating from 70 different scholarship funds at ETCF. For a complete listing of 2020 scholarship recipients, click the link. https://etcf.org/scholarships/.