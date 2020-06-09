Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s taken two decades, but Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France is officially a U.S. citizen.

France, who was born and raised in England, announced the news on Instagram, posting photos of himself taking the oath of citizenship. He wrote, “A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional.”

He continued, “And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation.”

France shared his Queer Eye co-stars’ reaction to the news on his Instagram story: Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness all weighed in, with Van Ness gushing, “I’m so happy and proud for you Tan, and during Pride Month no less! I’m so emosh!!”

By Andrea Dresdale

