(WASHINGTON) — Based upon the analysis of the vote, ABC News projects Joe Biden to win West Virginia’s presidential primary and that Shelley Moore Capito will win the Republican Senate primary.

The state expanded the absentee vote-by-mail process due to the novel coronavirus, and every voter was allowed to request an absentee ballot application for the 2020 presidential primary. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are 28 delegates available for Democrats and 35 up for grabs for Republicans.

State significance

In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary with nearly 52% of the vote.

