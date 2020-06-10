Photo: Linda Kallerus/Copyright © 2020 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — While COVID-19 caused movie theaters across the world to close their doors and Hollywood to come to a screeching halt, Selena Gomez will be ushering the summer blockbuster movie season next month with The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Variety reports that Gomez served as executive producer of the romantic comedy, which is slated to hit theaters July 10. That date puts it a full week before Christopher Nolan’s theatrical release of Tenant.

While it should be noted that Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, will already be in theaters a full week before Gomez’s film, the thriller is technically not a major studio release. Unhinged was produced by Solstice Studios while The Broken Hearts Gallery comes from Sony Pictures Worldwide.

The movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery. The film also features talents like Suki Waterhouse, Bernadette Peters, and Arturo Castro.

The movie industry suffered a heavy financial loss due to COVID-19, which forced the nation’s 5,400 theaters to close in accordance with various stay-at-home measures. As several states are now in the midst of reopening their economies, roughly 550 movie theaters have now opened their doors as of last weekend.

Gomez cannot wait for her movie’s release but understands that the audience might be hesitant to go to the cinema, telling Variety, “I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience.”

By Megan Stone

