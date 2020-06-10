TYLER – Hospitals in Texas are gradually resuming services and hoping to return to full capacity. Carter BloodCare says these are crisis times for the community blood supply. One-thousand donors are needed each day and the blood center is seeing an average of 600 a day for the past month. Carter BloodCare’s ability to meet the urgent transfusion needs of patients is in severe jeopardy. In the era of COVID-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. While giving blood is still safe, Carter BloodCare continues to make social distancing and sanitization precautions top priority to keep donors healthy, while assuring blood is on the shelves for patients requiring transfusions.

Numerous blood drives are planned in Tyler:

Green Acres Baptist Church is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at 1607 Troup Highway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Cassie Nipp at (903) 525-1186.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler is hosting a drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, at 11937 US Highway 271 in parking lot ‘E’ on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jared Seigler at (903) 877-7784.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is hosting a drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, at 4526 S. Broadway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Susan Wright at (832) 776-7451.

Keller Williams Realty is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at 6761 Old Jacksonville Highway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jimmy Turner at (903) 534-6600.

To reduce wait times, donors can fill out a questionnaire online before they show up to donate blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance”. Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus; making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.

For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.