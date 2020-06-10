AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $690 plus million in local sales tax allocations for June. That number is down 11.5 % from allocations in June 2019. Tyler will see $2,932,568.12 down 20.5% from this time last year and Longview will receive $2,182,633.37, down 23.19% from this time last year.

These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009. You can search for other disbursements for cities in Texas by clicking the link. https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php.