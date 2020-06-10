TYLER — The city of Tyler announced the 7th annual #SchoolIsCool event on Wednesday. This years backpack distribution is set for August 6 and is hosted by Tyler Area Business Education Council, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Area Partnership 4 Education and the city of Tyler. Times will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Harvey Convention Center with a goal of passing out 2,000 backpacks with supplies to enrolled students from Pre-K to 12th grade.

This year the initiative will take place as a drive through, due to the coronavirus, with no booths or services inside. Tyler Area Business Education Council is currently accepting monetary donations and sponsors for this event. Every $30 donation purchases one backpack with supplies.For more information, click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec/programs-services/programs-special-events/schooliscool#ad-image-0.