JACKSONVILLE — A February incident in Jacksonville, has an Athens woman arrested on charges of murder of an unborn child. According to our news partner KETK, Keuina Roshell Paul, 25, also faces aggravated assault charges. Paul was arrested Wednesday in Athens. The mother of the child was seriously injured, but did survive. Sources say Paul, allegedly, hit the woman intentionally, in a Whataburger parking lot, just after 2:30 a.m. Feb. 16.