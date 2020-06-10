TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is clarifying the use-of-force and code-of-conduct regulations, department wide. On Wednesday, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler told KTBB, “If you see someone else (another officer) committing a violation of our policies, you have a duty to act and you also have to report those to a supervisor. The duty to intervene policy, is a clearly written policy, which 90 percent of it was already covered in our general orders, but this will be a stand alone policy that talks about an officer’s duty to intervene either verbally or physically if they see a violation, whether it’s an excessive use of force, or some type of unethical behavior, that they would actually intervene to prevent it from happening.”

Chief Toler went on to say, “When we talk about clearly written policy utilizing vascular restraint and choke-holds, that is the update to our policy with excessive use of force that we are talking about. And it wasn’t allowed before, but it used different language. We are going to clearly state that language in there. In my heart I believe that Tyler is the best police department in Texas. I believe that we have a great community and the base here, the support here, goes a long way. When those opportunities are there for us to be fully transparent and put everything out there for everyone to see, why wouldn’t we? We work for the citizens of this community. We work for the citizens of this state. If they want to see our policy or procedures we will let them see it. If they have concerns about things that are going on, we are ready to have that conversation.” The updated policies will be implemented by Friday.

Chief Toler commented on the peaceful protests across the Rose City, “I mean it does make me proud that we have had rallies here in Tyler that have been peaceful, productive, and brought a lot of attention to the actual conversation itself. The young men and women who have actually coordinated them have done an outstanding job. But the actual response, we are an experienced department that has got amazing officers, the same thing for the Sheriff’s office, and all of the other law enforcement agencies in Smith County. To see the out pouring of support from the community it makes us feel good, and the nature of the officers we work with makes me proud.”