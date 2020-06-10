(LOS ANGELES) — Long-running animated favorite The Simpsons, Netflix’s Stranger Things, and the Emmy Award-winning real-life drama When They See Us are among the winners of this year’s Peabody Awards.
Each year, the awards salute, “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019.”
Cicely Tyson was honored with a Career Achievement Award, an “honor…reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and digital media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture.”
Here are the winners in the major categories, in addition to the winners of the Institutional Award, the Peabody’s top prize:
INSTITUTIONAL AWARD
The Simpsons – Fox
Frontline – PBS
ENTERTAINMENT
Chernobyl – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon Prime
Dickinson – Apple TV+
Stranger Things – Netflix
Succession – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Ramy – Hulu
Watchmen – HBO
When They See Us – Netflix
DOCUMENTARIES
Apollo 11 – CNN Films
For Sama – PBS
Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening – PBS
POV: Inventing Tomorrow – PBS
POV: Midnight Traveler – PBS
The Distant Barking of Dogs – PBS
POV: The Silence of Others – PBS
Surviving R. Kelly – Lifetime
The Edge of Democracy – Netflix
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO
PODCAST/RADIO
Dolly Parton’s America
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
In the Dark: The Path Home
Threshold: The Refuge
NEWS
A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness – NBC News
American Betrayal – NBC/MSNBC
Long Island Divided – Newsday
The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America – CNN
Unwarranted – WBBM-TV
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.