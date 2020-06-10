Today is Wednesday June 10, 2020
TJC offers free on-campus and online options for New Student Orientation

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm
TYLER — Tyler Junior College is offering New Student Orientation in on-campus and online formats. Incoming students can attend on the TJC main campus or participate from home by tuning in to a virtual orientation online. Videos created by TJC staff and student leaders are also available for on-demand viewing, on the orientation website, TJC.edu/Orientation. All sessions are free of charge.

Room capacity and length of on-campus experiences will be limited, and students are allowed to bring only one guest. On-campus orientation will be held throughout the summer. For more information, or to register, go to TJC.edu/Orientation.

