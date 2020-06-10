HOUSTON (AP) – Houston City Council has denied an effort to reallocate nearly $12 million from the Houston Police Department’s upcoming budget to fund sweeping police reform. Houston Councilwoman Letitia Plummer proposed redirecting the money to fund several measures, including strengthening a police oversight board by giving it investigative powers and enhancing police de-escalation training. But City Council on Wednesday voted against Plummer’s proposal to include the measures in Houston’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1. Mayor Sylvester Turner and other council members say they support some of Plummer’s ideas but that they needed to be studied further.