Body of missing baby found in car overturned in Red River

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2020 at 5:27 pm
GAINESVILLE (AP) – A North Texas man has been charged with capital murder after his 4-month-old daughter was found dead in a car overturned in the Red River after an Amber Alert was issued for her. Lyrik Brown’s body was found still strapped into a safety seat in her father’s overturned car Tuesday in the river. Authorities found Jeremy Nathaniel Brown standing next to the car under the Interstate 35 bridge in the river that forms the Texas-Oklahoma border near Gainesville. A capital murder warrant was issued Wednesday for Brown, who’s in the Cooke County Detention Center in Gainesville without bond.

