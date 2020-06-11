courtneyk/iStock By CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- More than 1.5 million American workers filed jobless claims last week as the coronavirus crisis wages on, the Department of Labor said Thursday. While the number of new unemployment filings has leveled off since peaking in late March, millions of workers have still not returned to work. Some 43 million American workers have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March. COVID-19 has pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to a record high since the Great Depression. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1.5 million workers file jobless claims

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2020 at 7:41 am

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- More than 1.5 million American workers filed jobless claims last week as the coronavirus crisis wages on, the Department of Labor said Thursday.



While the number of new unemployment filings has leveled off since peaking in late March, millions of workers have still not returned to work.



Some 43 million American workers have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March. COVID-19 has pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to a record high since the Great Depression.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back