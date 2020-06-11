TYLER — After five years, Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse in downtown Tyler announced that it will not reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. One of the owners of People’s Petroleum Building, Garnett Brookshire told KTBB on Thursday, “I can’t give you any details just because we haven’t finalized our plans…we hope what is coming as soon as this fall would be another great upscale steakhouse option for the downtown and Tyler community.” An announcement is expected this summer. Owners Brad and Wes Ebey said their original Jack Ryan’s location in Kilgore will remain open.

Brookshire said, “The Ebey’s played a key role in attracting professionals to downtown Tyler and will be greatly missed.” Brookshire went on to say another great place is destined for the unique space, “You know it kind of creates a big city feel, being in a mid-rise building, and they just don’t make them like they used too. The People’s Petroleum Building was built in 1932 with terrazzo floors, beautiful red marble, and gold gelding. The craftsmanship is, you just can’t find it in new structures these days.” The complete remodel of the building was completed in 2017.