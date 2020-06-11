Columbia Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Who you gonna call? Josh Gad is gearing up for the next episode of Reunited Apart, which will celebrate the original Ghostbusters.

The new episode, which airs on Monday, June 15, on Gad’s YouTube channel, will bring the original cast and crew back together, along with the film’s director Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman, who helmed the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel

Gad also revealed the list of confirmed names set to join in the fun on Monday, which includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. It should be noted that the cast will be reprising their roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

One original cast member will be missing from Monday’s episode: Harold Ramis, who played Dr. Egon Spengler and co-wrote the first two Ghostbusters movies. Ramis passed away in 2014 after an extensive battle with an autoimmune disease.

It is likely that the audience will hear plenty of never-before-heard stories about Ramis, as previous movie tidbits and secrets are commonly spilled during the Reunited Apart episodes.

In the new episode’s promo, Potts impressively recites the iconic line she droned in the first movie, “Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?”

However, she poses the loaded question to Gad, who answers in a determined tone, “If there’s a reunion in it, I’ll believe in anything you say.”

Next week’s installment, which airs 12 p.m. ET on Monday, will benefit the charity EJI.Org, which Gad says is “an organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., to challenging racial and economic justice, to protecting the most basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

By Megan Stone

