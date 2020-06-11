TYLER — Hit the Bricks is scheduled for Saturday in Tyler. According to a media brief from the city on Thursday, all restaurants and stores will be open to the public. The monthly event, encourages residents to show their support of Tyler’s downtown area, by being part of many of the activities scheduled for the June 2020 presentation of “Hit the Bricks” Tyler.

Visit Tyler’s Rose City Strong campaign

Purchase Rose City Strong gear and download the Rose City Strong Facebook profile frame. Go to your Facebook page and select “Update Profile Photo, then select “Add a Frame” and search for Rose City Strong.

Activities

Take a virtual tour of the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum while listening to the audio tour from our Roses and Weeds podcast. Museum open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity limit of 5 visitors at a time.

Gallery Main Street is now open inside the new atrium at Plaza Tower. Experience the newest art exhibit in person or through video or photos. All art is available for purchase. Gallery open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Discovery Science Place is now open at 50% capacity! Patrons can also access free online resources to learn science at home and an experiment video series called “Science on the Spot.”

Music

Liberty Hall is hosting local musicians for Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch. Lineup is as follows:

11 a.m.: Ramoth-Gilead

11:30 a.m.: Clint Alford

Noon: Ian Power

12:30 p.m.: TinMan and the Sheepdog

Watch KLTV’s One Texas: Songs from Home concert.

Bobby-O and the Mojos at ETX Brewing from 7 to 9 p.m.

Big Daddy Band at Rick’s on The Square from 9 p.m. to midnight

Restaurants

Culture ETX, located at 118 W. Erwin St., open from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Foundry Coffee House, located at 202 S. Broadway Ave., open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Porch at ETX Brewery, located at 221 S. Broadway Ave., open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rick’s on the Square, located at 104 W. Erwin St., open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tapatio’s Grill Chicken, located at 614 W. Valentine St., open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mi Mexico Lindo, located at 323 W. Front St., open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

True Vine on the Square, located 110 S. College Ave. Suite 102, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, located at 110 S. College Ave. Suite 104, open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Don Juan on The Square, located at 113 E. Erwin St., open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shopping

Moss: Where Flowers are Fair, located at 237 S. Broadway Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cindy’s Balloons, located at 301 E. Elm St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.