KILGORE — Kilgore College announced Wednesday afternoon, their newest board member, Josh Edmonson, has been sworn in as a member of the Board of Trustees. Edmonson, of Kilgore, will fill the unexpired term of Karol Pruett for the Central Zone, with the term set to expire in May of 2021. At that time, an election will be held. Pruett announced her resignation at the February board meeting; however, by law, she remained a trustee until the board appointed Edmonson as her replacement.