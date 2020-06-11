TYLER — Tyler firefighters answered the call of an overnight vehicle fire early Thursday. Fire Marshall, Paul Findley said in a press brief, the department responded to East Texas Pool Service on Loop 323, just after 2:00 a.m. They found a vehicle parked beneath an overhang of the back side of the building, fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to move the vehicle, preventing further damage to the business. All units, from the two alarm fire, were cleared from the scene around 4 a.m. Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.