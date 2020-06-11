Today is Thursday June 11, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TFD responds to early morning fire in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2020 at 3:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler firefighters answered the call of an overnight vehicle fire early Thursday. Fire Marshall, Paul Findley said in a press brief, the department responded to East Texas Pool Service on Loop 323, just after 2:00 a.m. They found a vehicle parked beneath an overhang of the back side of the building, fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to move the vehicle, preventing further damage to the business. All units, from the two alarm fire, were cleared from the scene around 4 a.m. Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

TFD responds to early morning fire in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2020 at 3:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler firefighters answered the call of an overnight vehicle fire early Thursday. Fire Marshall, Paul Findley said in a press brief, the department responded to East Texas Pool Service on Loop 323, just after 2:00 a.m. They found a vehicle parked beneath an overhang of the back side of the building, fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to move the vehicle, preventing further damage to the business. All units, from the two alarm fire, were cleared from the scene around 4 a.m. Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement