TYLER — East Texas school districts will be among those receiving personal protective equipment from the Texas Education Agency to help ensure a safe reopening for the 2020-2021 school year. According to our news partner KETK, the TEA received the PPE in partnership with the Governor’s Strike Force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The tools are expected between late July and August. The allotment given to Districts will be based on the amount of students in the school system as of 2019-2020 students and staff counts.