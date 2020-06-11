Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP(LOS ANGELES) — Peter Farrelly, who won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Green Book, is teaming up with one of the movie’s Oscar-nominated co-stars for another based-on-real-life story.

According to Variety, Farrelly and Viggo Mortensen could collaborate on Farrelly’s adaptation of the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger than War.

The book, from Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, is based on Donohue’s real-life adventure to track down his childhood friends fighting in Vietnam to share a beer with them. Farrelly is co writing Beer Run as well.

Mortensen was nominated in the Best Actor Academy Award category for Green Book, in which he played Tony Lip, the driver who forms an unlikely friendship with Mahershala Ali’s pianist Dr. Don Sterling. Ali’s performance earned him his second Best Supporting Actor Oscar, following 2016’s Moonlight.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.