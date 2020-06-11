TYLER — Starting on Friday, phase three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s open Texas plan moves to 75% indoor capacity. Dinning facilities can also seat groups with up to 10 in a party. On Thursday, Tim Legrand with The Krazy Cajun Kitchen and Market told KTBB, “We were open 10 days before COVID-19 shut us down.” Legrand continued, “When we opened up at 25% it gave us a chance to ease back into it. We had some staff that didn’t come back. It helped us. We have been more fortunate than most. We were able to ease back into tables of four, six and now we will be able to seat parties of 10.” Restaurants around the state were allowed to open at 25% capacity May 1. The expanded capacity moved to 50% on June 3rd.