Today is Friday June 12, 2020
Austin bans chokeholds

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2020 at 9:24 am
(AP) AUSTIN – Austin Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council have voted unanimously to ban the use of chokeholds and strongholds and shooting at moving vehicles. The Thursday votes also would mean tear gas and other less-lethal munitions would no longer be used for crowds expressing freedom of speech. The allocated budget for the Austin Police Department will no longer include new hires and eliminate positions the department can’t reasonably fill during the next fiscal year. The city’s judicial committee will now become a public safety committee.

