LONGVIEW — Longview police are warning residents to be aware of a scam involving social security numbers. According to our news partner KETK, police say multiple residents have been notified that their social security number has been compromised and that a car rented in their name was seized at the southern border while transporting drugs.

The caller will then ask for the last four numbers of your social security card and states a warrant has been issued for your arrest. They then say if you don’t put money on a prepaid credit card to clear up the charges, you will be arrested. Police say that multiple residents have fallen victim to the scam and sent the callers money. If you receive such a phone call, do not provide any of your financial information over the phone. If you have provided money or gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone, contact Longview and report the theft at 903-237-1199.